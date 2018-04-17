Baku to host fourth British Film Spring - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British Council Azerbaijan in partnership with the British Embassy Azerbaijan and Nizami Cinema Centre will organize the fourth British Film Spring, bringing the best and brightest new UK films to an Azerbaijan audience from 1-6 May.

The 2018 festival is organised as part of a series of events to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the British Council in Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

“We will screen eight remarkable and very diverse films including “Breathe”, “Daphne”, “Notesof Blindness”, “David Bowie Is”, “City of Tiny Lights”, “England is Mine”, “The Carer”, and “Crooked House”.

The opening film of this year will be the award-winning “Breathe" by Andy Serkis. All films will be screened in English, and three films – “Breathe”, “Daphne”, and “England is Mine” will be subtitled in Azerbaijani, Elizabeth White, Director of British Council Azerbaijan said.

“This year’s British Film Spring has a selection of really interesting new films – I hope that Baku audiences get to see all these great films. We seek to connect UK films and filmmakers with Azerbaijani audiences, profiling innovation, diversity and excellence and seeking opportunities for creative exchange,” she added.

“2017 was a strong year for the UK film industry, with impressive dramas, blockbusters and comedies. Independent figures published by the BFI reveal a record breaking performance from the UK film industry in 2017, reinforcing its global reputation as a leading destination for film, alongside the continued growth of UK cinema audiences,” British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dr Carole Crofts said.

The British Council in partnership with Nizami Cinema Centre will also be organizing a two-day seminar between 15-17 May for Azerbaijani cultural leaders. The event will focus on making cultural venues more accessible and inclusive- in line with the British Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusiveness policy and Nizami Cinema Centre’s Cinema for All Strategy.

