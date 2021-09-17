Baku to host International Astronautical Congress in 2023
An official signing ceremony of the Contract for Hosting the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2023 has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Baku.
The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos OJSC Samaddin Asadov and President of the International Astronautical Federation Pascale Ehrenfreund.
