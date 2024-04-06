Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host international conference on archaeological tourism

An international conference on "Archaeological tourism and sustainable management" will be held in Baku on May 21.

The organizer of the event is the State Tourism Agency, News.Az reports.

The Agency has already started preparations for the conference. Within the framework of the event, tours to Baku and Gabala are planned for foreign guests.


News.Az 

