Baku to host international conference on “Designing education from a post COVID-19 and Industry 4.0 perspectives”

By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2021 was declared the “Year of Nizami Ganjavi”. The rich creativity of the powerful master of words and ideas, which always calls people to moral perfection and instills high spiritual qualities, has made significant contributions to the culture of the mankind.

An international conference on “Designing education from a post COVID-19 and Industry 4.0 perspectives” dedicated to “Nizami Ganjavi Year” will be held with organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and with the partnership of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “Regional Development” Public Union, Azerbaijan Future Studies Society – node of the “Millennium Project” in the Republic of Azerbaijan and Baku Media Center on September 24. The venue of the conference is Heydar Aliyev Center.

International and local experts from more than 20 countries will be represented online at the event, which will be organized in accordance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime.

The international conference, which will be attended by experts and professionals from the world's and Azerbaijan's leading universities and research centers, will cover the impact of digital transformation on education, agriculture, communications, technology and the labor market sectors.

At the same time, such a topics as "Industry 4.0 and new educational technologies", "Knowledge Management", "Digital Agriculture", "Digitalization of the Economy", "Artificial Intelligence and Ethics", "Digital Era: Impact on the Economy and Education System" and "Atlas of new professions in digital era" will be discussed in 4 panels at the conference.

Representatives of UNICEF, UNESCO and the World Economic Forum and other international organizations are expected to join the conference.

International speakers will make presentations on “Reshaping Labor Market with new digital education demands”, “Global Classrooms to nurture knowledge workers in the Industry 4.0 era”, “A new way of education for Industry 4.0 and IoT”, “Improving quality of online teaching”, “International cooperation supports the initiative of Industry 4.0” and other topics.

The purpose of the international conference is to inform the public about the need to take the necessary measures to build knowledge and skills in accordance with the changes in various sectors of the economy in connection with the new format of education, which will be created by the effects and challenges of the Industry 4.0.

