Baku to host International Electronic Commerce Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 300 local and foreign delegates are expected to attend the "Baku E-Commerce Forum 2018" international event.

The E-Commerce Forum will be held in Baku on 24-25 September 2018 with the initiative of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies and the support of the European Union and the UN Trade and Development Conference.

More than 300 local and foreign delegates are expected to attend the "Baku E-Commerce Forum 2018" international event.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, the Forum which will bring together small and medium entrepreneurs, startups, as well as government agencies and international development agencies involved in the development of various aspects in this field to promote e-commerce development in Azerbaijan,.

The Forum will act as an international platform for reviewing and applying practical recommendations for developing e-commerce in the region.

The forum will focus on 7 key areas identified by the UN Trade and Development Conference for the development of e-commerce.

News.Az

News.Az