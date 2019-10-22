Baku to host International Energy Charter Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Energy Charter Forum on the theme of “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations” will be held in Baku on Octobe

The forum will be attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, and Yemen. The event will also bring together representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak will address the forum.

The Forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the International Energy Charter under the upcoming Chairmanship of Azerbaijan of the Energy Charter Conference.

News.Az

