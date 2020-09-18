Baku to host International Energy Charter Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku International Energy Charter Forum on Transition to Renewable Energy Sources in Energy Production, Transportation, Heating, and Cooling: Modern Challenges and Trends will be organized under Azerbaijan's chairmanship in cooperation with the International Energy Charter and the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The forum will take place on October 28, 2020, from 9:00 to 13:00 in the online format.

The conference will address the challenges and opportunities of a more sustainable world based on renewable energy sources, as well as discuss how modern strategies, projects, and technologies will shape the future of the energy sector across the globe. High-level speakers from governments and international organizations of the Energy Charter member countries and leading international experts from the private sector, financial institutions, think tanks, and academia attended the event.

(c) Report

News.Az

News.Az