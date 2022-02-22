Baku to host international environmental conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international environmental conference on the topic of "De-carbonization and transition to new energy" will be held in Baku within the "Caspian Region Environmental Protection Initiative" (CEPI) with the support of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on March 16, News.Az reports citing SOCAR.

According to SOCAR, the conference will be organized to reduce the impact of climate change on the environment and ensure environmental safety globally.

Representatives of the state bodies of Azerbaijan, members of the UK House of Lords, a number of embassies operating in Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of the United Nations Development Program will take part in the event.

Along with them, representatives of the World Bank, BP, KazMunayGaz, Total E&P Absheron BV, heads of oil and gas companies such as Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, as well as representatives of local and foreign research institutions, financial institutions, the diplomatic corps and the media are also expected to attend the event.

Within the conference, there will be held panel discussions on the topic of "Use of alternative energy sources in oil and gas operations", introductory presentations on the problems caused by global climate change and projects implemented by oil and gas companies in this direction.

The event will also provide an opportunity to develop new ideas on adaptation and mitigation measures, to study the best international scientific and practical experience in the field of environmental protection, to develop regional and global cooperation in this area, as well as to discuss the possibilities of establishing new ties.

News.Az