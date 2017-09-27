Baku to host int’l conference on results of “Year of Islamic Solidarity”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host an international conference on results of the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” on December 21, said Rashad Aliyarli, a representative of the Caucasia

Aliyarli noted that the conference is expected to be attended by religious leaders. Meanwhile, messages of Pope and other spiritual leaders will be read out at the conference, Trend reports.

Under an order by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, 2017 was declared the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan with the aim of providing the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s unique position in re-establishment of the Islamic solidarity.

News.Az

