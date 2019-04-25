Baku to host int’l conference on road and traffic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition Road & Traffic 2019, will be held from the 11th to the 13th of June at the Baku Expo Center.

The exhibition is the only specialized event in the field of transport infrastructure, which demonstrates the latest achievements and innovations in the field of road construction, and discusses the prospects of integrating information technology into traffic management and security systems. Being a unique platform for meetings between business circles and leaders and specialists of the state road and transport structures of Azerbaijan and other countries of the region, the exhibition is highly valued among the professionals not only of the roads, but also the related transport and construction industries.

This year, companies from Azerbaijan, Germany, Russia, Turkey and a number of other countries will be present at the exhibition services for road and tunnel construction, road safety equipment, road construction and utility equipment, road marking equipment, road electronic monitors, software for urban infrastructure design, new bus models and much more. For the full list please click here: https://roadtraffic.az/en-content/54.html

Exhibitors will demonstrate a range of products and services for the design, construction and maintenance of roads, bridges and tunnels, materials for road surfaces, road construction equipment, road marking tools, road lighting, road signs and metal barriers. For the first time, ‘Xaliq Faiqoğlu’ will take part in the exhibition, in which it will present a new model of bus. Among the other debutants, the company KURGANDORMASH will demonstrate its equipment in the open area of the exhibition.

The exhibition will be accompanied with a programme of additional events. Thus, the organisers will create a business platform for B2B meetings, where representatives of local and foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet each other face to face to discuss ways of cooperation and possible partnerships.

Also, within the framework of the exhibition, the organisers plan to hold a panel discussion on the topic of “Road Safety”, where panellists and leading industry experts will discuss the challenges and innovations introduced in road management. Guests of the exhibition will have the opportunity to ask their questions directly through an open microphone.

Thus, within the 3 days of the Road & Traffic 2019 exhibition, which is an important strategic project for Azerbaijan, an excellent opportunity will be created for expanding and establishing new effective and mutually beneficial contacts, concluding promising contracts, investing and exchanging experience, and evaluating the market.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Transport Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation,

Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organiser of TransCaspian/Translogistica is Caspian Event Organisers.

Road & Traffic will take place alongside with TransCaspian/Translogistica 2019, the 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition. All detailed information, as well as an electronic invitation card for the exhibition is available on the website www.roadtraffic.az.

News.Az

News.Az