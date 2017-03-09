Baku to host int’l conference to contribute to Islamic solidarity

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference, entitled “Islamic solidarity – The Call of The Time”, will be held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on March 15 this year.

The conference will be organized jointly by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Baku Multiculturalism Center within the framework of the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” announced in Azerbaijan, the CMO told on March 9, AzVision reports.

The event will bring together about 30 delegates from 15 countries, as well as prominent religious, scientific and political figures.

News.Az

