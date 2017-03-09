Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host int’l conference to contribute to Islamic solidarity

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku to host int’l conference to contribute to Islamic solidarity

An international conference, entitled “Islamic solidarity – The Call of The Time”, will be held in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on March 15 this year.

The conference will be organized jointly by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Baku Multiculturalism Center within the framework of the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” announced in Azerbaijan, the CMO told on March 9, AzVision reports.

The event will bring together about 30 delegates from 15 countries, as well as prominent religious, scientific and political figures. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      