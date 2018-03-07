Baku to host int’l scientific conference dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international scientific conference, titled “Interpretation of Nizami’s Cultural Heritage in the Modern Period” will be organized on March 14-15.

The event will take place as part of the 6th Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora said March 7, Trend reports.

More than 20 scientists from 13 countries – Canada, USA, Brazil, India, Egypt, Georgia, Turkey, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Iran, Finland, as well as more than 30 scientists from Azerbaijan are expected to attend.

News.Az



