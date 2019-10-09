Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic co-op

Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 16th meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held in Baku on October 9.

Delegations led by co-chairs of the commission, energy ministers Parviz Shahbazov of Azerbaijan and Kanat Bozumbayev of Kazakhstan will participate in the event.

The agenda of the meeting will include discussion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, energy, transport, logistics, ICT, agriculture, social protection of population, migration, healthcare, culture, tourism, education, etc.

The protocol on the results of the 16th meeting will be signed.

News.Az

News.Az