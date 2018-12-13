Baku to host meeting of BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 39th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) will take place in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on December 14, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Delegations led by high-ranking officials from the BSEC member states will participate in the meeting to be hosted by Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship-in-Office (July 1 – December 31, 2018) under the motto “Boosting Trade Through Connectivity.”

Among the priorities of Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship-in-Office are the development and promotion of reliable and safe transit and transportation services in the BSEC region, enhancement of the export capacity of agricultural goods and sustainable development of tourism sector.

During the meeting, Bulgaria will assume BSEC Chairmanship-in-Office from Azerbaijan.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) came into existence as a unique and promising model of multilateral political and economic initiative with the signing of the Istanbul Summit Declaration and the Bosphorus Statement by the Heads of State and Government of the countries in the region, on 25 June 1992. Currently, BSEC has 12 members: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine. In addition, 14 countries and 4 organizations enjoy an observer status in the organization.

