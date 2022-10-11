Baku to host meeting of CIS Committee of Chiefs of Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states will be held in Baku on October 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting will be attended by the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and the military attaché of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev will chair the meeting.

News.Az