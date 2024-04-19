Baku to host meeting of OTS diplomacy academies

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the diplomacy academies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is scheduled to be held following the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

This was announced by Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing that the OTS foreign ministers’ meeting will be also held next week, Samad Seyidov described hosting of the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha, in July this year as a milestone event.

News.Az