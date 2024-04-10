Baku to host meeting of religious leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of religious leaders will be held in Baku later this year, the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He mentioned that inviting Armenian Catholicos Karekin II to the meeting will be taken into consideration.

"I don't think he deserves my invitation to Baku. I had once encouraged him to come to Azerbaijan, and he came and attended a religious convention. Revoltionism is the current worldview of the Armenian Church, headed by the Armenian Catholicos. He is unable to acknowledge that Azerbaijan has freed its territory as of right now. They continue to disagree that Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan. We invited him to acknowledge this truth, after which we would welcome him in Baku. The day will come when he will realize that life continues on," Pashazade stated.

He said that today Armenians, and others who support them disseminate false information about Azerbaijan's purported demolition and destruction of churches in areas that have been liberated from occupation.

"I have no doubt that this defamation will be taken seriously by anyone. Armenians will eventually come to understand the reality," Pashazade added.

News.Az