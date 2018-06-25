Baku to host meeting on International Contact Group on Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 28, Baku will host a meeting of the International Contact Group on Afghanistan.

The International Contact Group was established in 2009 and 60 state and international organizations, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, are represented in this group, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The International Contact Group serves as a platform for talks to contribute to the development of Afghanistan and its region. Together with Afghanistan, the Federal Republic of Germany acts as the co-chair in the Group," he said.

According to the spokesman, nearly 90 representatives of countries joining the International Contact Group and international organizations will attend the meeting to be held in Baku on 28 June. Representatives of state and non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan are expected to attend the event.

"This is the event related to Afghanistan to be held in Baku on June 28.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan participates in a number of international and regional formats related to Afghanistan and contributes to peace, stability and development in this country. The seventh ministerial meeting of "Heart of Asia - the Istanbul Process" was held in Baku as part of the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijan with Afghanistan on December 1, 2017.

"According to media reports, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has appealed for peace talks with the Taliban, and the event is expected to take place in Kabul," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az

News.Az