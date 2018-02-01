Baku to host Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

Baku to host Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

Senior Officials meeting will be held on 3-4 April, 2018 as a part of the preparation process for the Ministerial Conference.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku, on 5-6 April, 2018 under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

NAM Participating States, representatives of the Observer States and International Organizations, countries and institutions invited in the status of special guests will take part at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.

NAM includes 120 states. 17 states and 10 international organizations have an observer status to NAM.

NAM plays an important role in maintenance of the international peace and security.

In 2011, Azerbaijan joined the movement at the XVI Ministerial Conference held in Bali.

In 2019, Azerbaijan will host the XVIII Summit of the NAM and will be chair of NAM in 2019-2022.

A special website has been created at www.nambaku.org for the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM to be held in Baku on 5-6 April.

