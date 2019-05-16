Baku to host Open Cyber Cup tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Open Cyber Cup tournament will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 1, said official of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Kanan Karimov.

He said the tournament would be organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Heydar Aliyev Center and Azerbaijan Cyber Sports Federation.

According to Karimov, the tournament will feature playstation games competitions. Young people aged over 15 can compete in the tournament, he added.

News.Az

