Baku to host opening ceremony of a new exhibition

Baku to host opening ceremony of a new exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opening ceremony of "Gəlinciyim: gerçəkliyim, gələcəyim " (My doll, my reality, my future) exhibition will be held with the support of Sabah Nur Art House galle

Report informs that the due statement came from NUR Art House CEO Roya Taghiyeva.

As part of exhibition program master classes “Güllərin sehri” (The magic of flowers) by Aybeniz Yusubova, “Milli gəlinciklərin hazırlanma texnikası” (Technique for making national dolls) by Nigar Babayeva, “Gəlinciklərin yaranma tarixi” (History of dolls) by Farah Aliyeva, “Geyimlərin modelləşdirilməsi” (Modeling of clothes) by Nazakat Akhmedova and as part of Children's Program “Kağızdan qəhrəmanları özün düzəlt” (Make heroes from paper yourself) will be held.

Uniqueness of the exhibition comes from dialogue of dolls from Elchin Hami Akhundov’s “Arşın mal alan”, “O olmasın, bu olsun”, “Ağca və yeddi cırtdan”, “Novruz” series.

Art project manager is PhD in Arts Afet Aslanova. Designers of exhibition program are Nazakat Akhmedova, Gulnaz Madatova, Shargiya Efendizade and Kanan Salimov.

The exhibition program starts at 19 00 tomorrow.

News.Az

News.Az