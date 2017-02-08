Baku to host PACE Committee meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons will hold its next meeting in Baku on March 15-16.

Cezar Florin Preda, co-rapporteur for the monitoring of Azerbaijan by PACE will attend the meeting. The co-rapporteur’s draft report, titled “Possible ways to improve the emergency refugee situations funding”, will be considered and a draft resolution will be adopted during the meeting.

In addition, several reports will also be read out and co-rapporteurs will be appointed.

News.Az

