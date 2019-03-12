Baku to host Poland-Azerbaijan business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host a Poland-Azerbaijan business forum as part of a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic relations between the two countries on April 11, AZERTAC reported.

Poland's Entrepreneurship and Technology Minister Yadvika Emilevic and Emergency Situations Minister of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov will take part in the meeting.

The forum will provide a good opportunity for Polish and Azerbaijani businessmen to hold direct negotiations on a variety of areas, including pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, medical equipment production, export and import of building materials and cosmetic products, and food industry.

News.Az

News.Az