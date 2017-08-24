Baku to host race and exhibition of classic automobiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The race and exhibition of classic automobiles will be organized in Baku on August 26 by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF).

Report was informed by the Press Service of the Heydar Aliyev Center that more than 100 classic automobiles produced till 1980 will be featured at the event.

These are the automobiles registered for the race and the exhibits of the Classic Automobile Exhibition displayed at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The race will start on August 26 at 16:00 in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Classic automobiles will race on the following route: Heydar Aliyev Center – Koroghlu Rahimov street – Fatali Khan Khoyski street – Vagif avenue – Samad Vurgun street – Anvar Gasimzade street – Abbasgulu agha Bakikhanov street – Inshaatchilar avenue – Academician Lev Landau street – Huseyn Javid avenue – Parliament avenue – Mehdi Huseyn street – Teymur Elchin street – Mikhail Lermontov street – Niyazi street – Azneft square – Neftchiler avenue – Yusif Safarov street – Heydar Aliyev avenue – Heydar Aliyev Center and then, will be displayed in the park of the Center.

The owners of registered automobiles should be in front of the Center on August 26 at 15:30.

After the race, different entertainment programs, the kite festival and concert will be organized for people of various age groups in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

