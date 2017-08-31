Baku to host sixth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first trilateral meeting at the level of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was held in Trabzon on June 8, 2012.

The sixth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers will be held in Baku on 6 September 2017 with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The first trilateral meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey was held in Trabzon on June 8, 2012.

The Tripartite Cooperation Action Plan for 2013-2015 was adopted by results of the second meeting held in Batumi on March 28, 2013.

On February 19, 2014, the third meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries took place in Ganja. Following that, the meetings were held in Kars on December 10, and in Tbilisi on February 19, 2016, respectively, in the fourth and fifth trilateral format.

News.Az

News.Az