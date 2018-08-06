Baku to host third Indonesian Cultural Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani capital of Baku will host the 3rd Indonesian Cultural Festival.

Organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Baku, the event will feature a serious of activities from 11 to 16 September, 2018, AzerTag reports.

The festival`s program includes art and cultural performances, such as music, dance and Indonesian martial art. It will also showcase the excellence of Indonesian products and provide information about Indonesia and its tourism. The festival will also feature several side events such as a business matching between Indonesian and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, visits to some universities in Azerbaijan, multicultural seminars, art dialogue, Indonesian fashion forum, Indonesian music showcase.

In 2017, around 3,500 people attended the festival, enlivened by various art performers from Indonesia, including the famous Indonesian jazz musician Dwiki Dharmawan with his band, the young traditional music group Kunokini, dance performances from some of the provinces in Indonesia, fashion show of Indonesian tenun (Indonesian traditional weaving fabric), performance from Pencak Silat (Indonesian traditional martial art), Indonesian Mural Art Showcase.

In this event, potential Indonesian products such as batik fabrics, weaving fabrics, spices, fruits, and various Indonesian handicraft products are also exhibited.

This year the Indonesian Cultural Festival will be held in two venues - Heydar Aliyev Palace, a prestigious concert venue in Baku and Fountain Square, an outdoor shopping venue that is visited by both local and foreign tourists.

News.Az

News.Az