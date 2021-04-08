Baku to host Turkic Council meeting on information and media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in charge of Information and Media of the Turkic Council will be held in Baku on April 10.

The event will be attended by Director of Communications of the President of the Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun, Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Imanaliev, Director of the Agency of Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Asadjon Khojaev, Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov, State Secretary for Security Policy of Hungary Peter Sztaray and Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.

The strengthening of joint activities aimed at raising awareness of events in Turkic-Speaking countries at the local and international levels, Plan of Action for 2021-2022 in the field of information and media, shooting feature and documentary films on the history and culture of Turkic-Speaking countries, implementation of training courses and exchange programs for media experts and other issues will be discussed as part of the meeting.

The event participants will visit the liberated Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, as well as the city of Ganja, which was targeted by Armenia with banned missiles during the 44-day war.

The 8th meeting of the Working Group on Cooperation in Media and Information Sphere of the Turkish Council will be held on April 9 as preparation for the third meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Information and Media.

News.Az