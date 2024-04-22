Baku to host Turkic States Economic Forum 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host a major event called "Turkic States Economic Forum 2024" on 2-3 May 2024, News.Az reports citing the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The forum will be co-organized by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (KOBSKA) and the Azerbaijan Franchise Association (AFA) in cooperation with the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOBİA), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Software Industrialists Association (YASAD), the Organized Industrial Zone (OSTİM) and the Turkic World Agricultural Union (TDTB).

The event, which will be held for the first time among Turkic-speaking countries, aims to explore the existing market and investment opportunities between these countries, to support the integration of brands into the international arena, to develop commercial relations between companies, to attract foreign investors and companies to the region and to strengthen relations between Turkic-speaking states.

Investors, business people, global company owners, association leaders, public organizations, banks and networking groups will participate in the forum, which will be organized in 7 different countries in the following stages. The event is planned in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary and Northern Cyprus and will contribute to the formation of important economic relations and shaping the business environment among Turkic states,

Investors from countries such as Japan, Qatar, Russia and Egypt are also expected to participate.

The forum will include the panel discussions on "Economic cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries and its impact on the global economy", "The Route of the Silk Road: Should it go through China or India?" The role of Azerbaijan's Free Economic Zone", "The role of Turkic women: Development of women entrepreneurship" and "Economic cooperation in Turkic-speaking countries: Branding and Franchise" respectively. Each panel will include high-level representatives of various government agencies, investors and speakers from foreign countries.

