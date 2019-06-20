Baku to host UN Public Service Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Public Service Forum will be held on June 24-26 in Baku, chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev has told a press conference.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev highlighted the organizational issues of the Forum jointly held with the United Nations Organization. He noted that the Forum is the first UN event being organized in Azerbaijan in the field of public services.

The chairman of the State Agency noted that the Forum aims to hold discussions related to the issues on public administration, advanced public service delivery models, innovations and relevant topics in this field, as well as to ensure interstate exchange of advanced practices in this area.

The Forum is going to involve ministers of public administration and public services from various countries, as well as senior executives of local authorities, academic circles and private sector. The event will consist of plenary sessions, different workshops and parallel events. It also plans to award this year's winners of the UN Public Services Award in 5 different categories. Furthermore, the State Agency is planning to sign cooperation agreements with a number of foreign countries.

The event then featured a question and answer session.

