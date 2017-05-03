Baku to host WorldFood Azerbaijan 2017 and Ipack Caspian 2017 exhibitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the most important and significant events in the region’s food industry WorldFood Azerbaijan 2017 and the Caspian International Packaging, Tare, Label and Printing Ipack Caspian 2017 exhibitions will take place from 17-19 May at Baku Expo Center.

Over the years, the WorldFood Azerbaijan exhibition has established itself as a leading event in the Caspian region’s food industry. WorldFood Azerbaijan provides a unique impetus for developing the food industry and is rated in terms of the number and quality of food industry professionals visiting. WorldFood Azerbaijan supported by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC). The organisers of WorldFood Azerbaijan are Iteca Caspian and ITE Group.

A number of leading companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Russia, Spain and other countries will take part in the annual exhibition. Hungary and Belarus will be represented with the national stand. Dagestan and Stavropol region will participate with the regional stand. The Sri Lanka Tea Board State Committee, which will lead a group of companies producing 100% Ceylon tea from Sri Lanka, will be attending the exhibition for the second consecutive year. It is encouraging that Azerbaijan companies and local fruits and vegetables exporters in particular, will be actively represented at the exhibition. Among the products to be showcased to the professional visitors by the exhibitors are chocolate sweets, sausages, groceries, tea, rice, ingredients, drinks, fruits and vegetables, bakery and laboratory equipment and much more.

This year already in the list of participants of the Ipack Caspian 2017 exhibition there are a number of companies from Azerbaijan, Italy, Russia, Turkey, UAE and other countries offering both tare and packaging, as well as various solutions for their production.

In parallel to the exhibition, the organisers have a plan to hold bilateral meetings between food suppliers and representatives of retail trade networks (RTS) on the supply of products to the regiments of the country's leading stores at the Baku Expo Centre. At these meetings participants will be able to conduct direct negotiations with leading retail chains.

The fundamental conditions for producing high quality products for export include introducing new technologies and sharing experience, both of which are facilitated at WorldFood Azerbaijan. The exhibition has established itself as a reliable foundation for holding meetings, presenting equipment, goods and services for the food industry, finding clients, strengthening existing relationships with business partners, and entering new markets.

