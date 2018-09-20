Baku urges OSCE Minsk Group to warn Armenia against provocative actions and statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We call on the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to take steps to warn Armenia against such provocative actions and statements

"We call on the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to take steps to warn Armenia against such provocative actions and statements that undermine the negotiation process."

"Such a provocative visit by the Armenian leadership to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and pronouncement of aggressive statements in its course in the run-up to the UN General Assembly's New York meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is evidence of intention of the Armenian leadership to aggravate the situation. We call on the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to take steps to warn Armenia against such provocative actions and statements that undermine the negotiation process," the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Armenia has been systematically taking steps over the past few days to escalate the situation along the contact line, as well as the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. All responsibility for the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, numerous violations of the law in these territories and tensions, which arose in the front zone, lies with the leadership of Armenia," the press service said.

News.az

News.Az