Baku urges Yerevan to abandon its dangerous tactics, choose path of law

Baku has urged Yerevan to abandon its dangerous tactics and choose the path of reason and law.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, took to X to strongly criticized the anti-Azerbaijani statements voiced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the Warsaw Forum, News.Az reports.The spokesman emphasized that Mirzoyan's claims were far from reality and aimed at contributing to the instigation of anti-Azerbaijani sentiments.Hajizada noted that during his speech at the forum, the Armenian foreign minister engaged in disinformation and manipulation. He stated that instead of misleading the international community, Mirzoyan should have properly explained why he failed to address Armenia's military aggression and 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories.Hajizada questioned, "Why did Armenia, despite its international obligations, refuse to withdraw more than 10,000 of its military personnel from Azerbaijan until Azerbaijan pushed them out of its territory in 2023?"Hajizada noted that these illegal armed formations were provided with direct military-technical, logistical, and financial support from the state budget of Armenia to incite separatism on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.The diplomat added that what the Armenian minister was trying to portray as an attack on "peaceful" Armenian residents was, in fact, local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in full accordance with its rights under the UN Charter to disarm illegally deployed Armenian armed formations on its sovereign territory.Hajizada underlined that the Armenian foreign minister, when answering a question about Armenians who left the territories of Azerbaijan by their own decision, forgets how more than a million Azerbaijanis were brutally and forcibly expelled from Armenia and Karabakh. He urged the Armenian side to abandon such dangerous tactics and choose the path of reason and law.Hajizada emphasized that Armenia's adventurism regarding desires beyond their capabilities demonstrates their inability to think rationally, which remains the main obstacle to peace and stability in the region.

