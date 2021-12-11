Baku urges Yerevan to give up attempts to impede peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Saturday called on Armenia to give up its attempts to obstruct the peace process.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry earlier said that in recent days, the Armenian armed forces have continued provocations on the border with Azerbaijan in the direction of Kalbajar district.

On December 8, Azerbaijani soldier Asif Aliyev was martyred as a result of another provocation by Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction. On December 9-10, Armenian military units from the combat positions located in the direction of Basarkechar region subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar. As a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the opposing side was suppressed.

"While Azerbaijan is taking appropriate steps to normalize post-conflict relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the continuation of the subversive activities of the Armenian side on the eve of the Moscow meeting of the 3 + 3 format consultative mechanism demonstrates the country's aggressive position and regional peacebuilding efforts,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry stressed that the Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the tension on the border between the two countries and the bloody crime committed in the direction of Kalbajar.

"The accusation of the Armenian Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan of violating the sovereign territories of this country is entirely unfounded. In order to prevent such false accusations, Azerbaijan supports the start of talks on the delimitation of the border between the two states as soon as possible.”

"If Armenia really wants peace and stability in the region, it must take tangible steps to normalize relations and end imitations,” it added.

Baku again called on Yerevan to refrain from attempts to obstruct the peace process by creating deliberate tensions in the region and fully implementing the trilateral statements according to its commitments.

News.Az