Baku urges Yerevan to take effective steps for opening communications in region

Armenia must take effective steps towards opening communications in the region, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan demonstrates a constructive position on the issue of normalizing relations with Armenia.

“Azerbaijan is fulfilling its obligations to open communications in Karabakh,” added Bayramov. “The Armenian side must also take effective steps in this direction.”

News.Az