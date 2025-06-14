Baku urges Yerevan to take first major step toward Zangezur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia must take the first significant step toward opening the Zangezur Corridor, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks during the panel discussion titled “The Middle Corridor: A New Geopolitical and Economic Lifeline?” at the GLOBSEC Forum 2025 in Prague, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Hajiyev stated that Azerbaijan has ensured security and stability in the region. “We have created complete security and stability in the region. Armenia can also become part of regional cooperation and transport connectivity,” he noted.

He emphasized that negotiations with Armenia are ongoing and that Azerbaijan’s objective is not to isolate or exclude anyone in the region. “However, Armenia must also take concrete steps. Armenia kept Nakhchivan under blockade for 30 years. We now expect Armenia to take a significant step toward establishing the Zangezur Corridor. I know the Armenian side is uncomfortable with the word ‘corridor.’ I often joke that I would like all of Azerbaijan to become a corridor. Let them call it a road, a passage — it doesn’t matter. What matters is establishing a direct link with Nakhchivan,” Hajiyev stated.

He added that creating a transport connection to Nakhchivan would also open new opportunities for Armenia. “We want Armenia to become part of the main flow of the regional transport network,” he concluded.

