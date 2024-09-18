Baku warns countries arming Armenia are responsible for potential consequences

+ ↺ − 16 px

The countries that continue to arm Armenia are responsible for the potential consequences, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to the liberated Kalbajar district, Hajiyev accused third countries, particularly France, of attempting to escalate tensions in the South Caucasus by supplying weapons to Armenia, News.Az reports.The presidential aide emphasized that Azerbaijan’s successful policy has established a new geopolitical status quo based on legitimacy, justice, and international law.Hajiyev criticized external countries for undermining regional peace efforts.“A specific verification mechanism regarding Armenia's militarization must be implemented to establish a climate of trust in the region. The countries that arm Armenia, which has kept other country’s territories under occupation for decades, should understand that they are responsible for the potential consequences,” he added.

News.Az