Baku welcomes French court’s decision to cancel illegal “treaties” signed with Karabakh separatists

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the decision of the administrative Court of Lyon city of the Republic of France of 19 September 2019

“We remind that these illegal “treaties” were signed contrary to the provisions of the national legislation of Azerbaijan and France, especially the Article 73 of the Constitution of France, the provisions of the “General Code of Territorial Unites” and circular letter signed by the Ministers of Internal Affairs, and Europe and Foreign Affairs of France of 24 May 2018,” read the statement.

The foreign ministry stressed that so far, 9 illegal “treaties” signed between the cities of France and the so-called “local authorities” created by the illegal regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan have been abolished.

“The Azerbaijani side hopes that the other illegal documents still in force will be annulled soon by the Courts of France,” the statement said.

