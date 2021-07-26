Baku will respond harshly to Armenian provocations within the framework of international norms: Russian expert

By staging provocations in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, Yerevan is setting up Moscow, Russian security expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

According to him, the Armenian military resorts to provocations behind the backs of the peacekeepers, hoping to provoke a harsh reaction from Baku.

“In this case, there will be a possibility that Russian peacekeepers may also come under fire and die, which may disrupt the peacekeeping potential of all the events since November last year. I am sure that Baku will respond harshly within the framework of international norms.”

