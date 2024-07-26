Baku-Yerevan normalization talks ‘ongoing’, says top diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday confirmed that negotiations on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia continue.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Somalian counterpart Ahmed Moalim Fiqi in Baku, News.Az reports.Bayramov hailed Somalia’s continued support for Azerbaijan’s just position. “Somalia has always supported the just position of Azerbaijan. This was both during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020 and after it,” he said.“I informed my counterpart about the process of restoration of the liberated territories, the continuing mine threat, as well as the negotiations on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the top diplomat added.

