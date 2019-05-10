Baku: Yerevan’t latest statements are in stark contrast to calls for preparing populations for peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of the political leadership of Armenia to the city of Shusha, which is under their military occupation, statements made in this context, as well as the words voiced by Yerevan, including the foreign minister about “Protecting Artsakh’s freedom is the basis of our commitments on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict” are a very erroneous message for conflict resolution talks, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend May 9.

Abdullayeva said that the latest statements by Yerevan are in stark contrast to the calls for preparing the populations for peace, as reflected in the joint statements made during the last meetings.

"All responsibility in connection with the further possible developments lies with the leadership of Armenia," the head of the Foreign Ministry’s press service noted.

Abdullayeva recalled that all international organizations and the international community recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the recognized state borders. She pointed out that the sooner the Armenian leadership understands this reality and stops deceiving its population, the sooner peace, stability and sustainable development will be ensured in the region.

News.Az

News.Az