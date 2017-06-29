Baku Zoo to undergo reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 28, Leyla Aliyeva paid a visit to the Baku Zoological Park and got acquainted with the current condition of the zoo.

On the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Baku Zoological Park, which was created 80 years ago, will begin to be reconstructed.



Known for her active role in the protection of the environment and animals, Leyla Aliyeva has received many requests from citizens, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation told APA.



As part of the reconstruction plan, the zoo’s area will be enlarged for the convenience of visitors, the living conditions will be improved for animals, and new entertaining facilities will be created within the zoo area. In order to create conditions for animals similar to their natural habitats and to offer citizens and visitors to Baku more comfortable and pleasing conditions, a more natural setting will be created in the zoo and modern design will be applied.



Experienced professionals will hold trainings for employees of the zoo. The animals will be kept in accordance with the standards of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA). The cages (aviaries) will be prepared given the specific needs of each species of animals and their areas will be enlarged.



The zoo will become a center of information, research and conservation where all target groups of the society can get information about animals and natural ecosystem, especially the unique nature of Azerbaijan. Special attention will be paid to the implementation of programs aimed at increasing the knowledge of children and youth about the nature and its protection. A pet farm and butterfly house will function in the zoo for minors. A special quarantine zone and rehabilitation center for wounded and sick animals are planned to be built as well.



Moreover, a new website will be created to increase efficiency of the Baku Zoological Park’s work and improve the ties with the public.

