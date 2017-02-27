Baku:Growing tension on front 'continuation of Armenia's political provocations'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent growth of tensions on the front line is the continuation of Armenia's political provocations in the military plane.

Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told TRT World that such actions are aimed at preventing the peace solution to the conflict and distracting the world attention on the day of the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Hajiyev also noted that tensions are caused by the illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

He stressed the need for political and military pressure of the internaitonal community on Armenia for the resolution of the conflict, as well as the complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He also reminded about the act of genocide against Azerbaijanis of Khojaly committed by Armenians claiming the lives of over 600 civilians overnight.

News.Az

