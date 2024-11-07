Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport announces temporary changes in operations for COP29

Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport announces temporary changes in operations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

In preparation for the upcoming COP29 international conference in Baku, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport will implement temporary measures to ensure a smooth and secure travel experience for passengers.

The airport authorities recommend that passengers plan their trips in advance during this period, News.Az reports.• From November 10 to 14, access to Terminals 1 and 2 will only be granted to passengers with a valid airline ticket. To avoid overcrowding in the waiting areas, accompanying persons are requested not to come to the airport.• The parking area in front of the airport will be designated exclusively for special-purpose vehicles. Consequently, from November 10 to 14, parking on airport grounds will not be permitted, allowing only for passenger drop-off. Drivers planning to use long-term parking before November 10 are advised to consider these restrictions; otherwise, their vehicles will be removed from the area.• Drivers traveling from the city center to the airport are advised to follow the route: Nizami Street → Yusif Safarov Street → Izzet Orucov Street → Fazail Bayramov Street → 8 November Avenue → Zigh Road. Those arriving from Bilgah and the Mashtaga settlement are advised to go through Mardakan and Shuvalan to reach Zigh Road. The cost of travel will be free.• During COP29 (November 10-22), express buses H1 and H2 will provide convenient transportation to the airport. The H1 bus will operate every 10 minutes to the "28 May" metro station, and the H2 bus will operate every 15 minutes to the "Ahmedli" metro station.• Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight, considering possible transportation restrictions, and to complete online check-in to reduce wait times.During COP29, Heydar Aliyev International Airport is operating in an enhanced mode, implementing all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality service amidst increased passenger flow. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az