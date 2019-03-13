Bakutel celebrates its 25th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the largest and most anticipated exhibitions in the region, the Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference, Bakutel 2019, will be held at Baku Expo Centre from the 3rd to the 6th of December.

This year Bakutel will have a grand celebration of its 25th anniversary, and in recognition of this significant date, Bakutel will unveil its new brand image which is designed to reflect both the innovativeness and tempo of the exhibition.

This year’s event will have an extensive exhibition area with even greater number of national stands, including presentations of technological innovations and the latest achievements in the IT sector. The organisers are also planning to have a dedicated business and entertainment programme, which will be accompanied with a number of additional events.

As part of the exhibition, the 2nd International Discussion Platform, bakutel Tech Talks, will be held on December 4; this unique platform will facilitate discussions on topical industry-related issues, while establishing a constructive dialogue between customers and developers and presenting innovative content to the industry experts.

Bakutel 2019 – bigger in size, rich in technology and grown in intensity!

News.Az

