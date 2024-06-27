Baltic States, Poland call for bolstering of EU’s eastern borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland and the Baltic States have appealed in a joint letter to the heads of the European Council and the European Commission to bolster the EU’s external borders with Russia and Belarus, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The borders, especially the one dividing Poland and Belarus, have fallen under a constant hybrid attack that has come to be defined by the continuous flow of illegal migrants from Africa and Asia.In response, the affected countries have implemented various measures to prevent these breaches, including constructing barriers and deploying additional border forces. However, these efforts have proven insufficient, prompting the leaders to issue the letter.Its signatories, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, want the issue to be addressed at the EU summit starting Thursday in Brussels.“Building a defense infrastructure system along the EU external border with Russia and Belarus will address the dire and urgent need to secure the EU from military and hybrid threats,” the letter reads.“The scale and costs of this joint endeavor require a dedicated EU action to support it both politically and financially.”According to the leaders, their countries’ initiatives to strengthen defense infrastructure on the border with Russia and Belarus can draw on the EU’s innovations in border management, critical infrastructure protection, civil protection, crisis management, or military mobility.“Extraordinary measures need to be employed as the EU's external border must be protected and defended with military and civilian means,” the letter continues.“In parallel to our support for Ukraine, we must take greater responsibility for our own security and defense. We must spend more on this and coordinate the Union’s defense initiatives with NATO, which remains the basis of collective defense,” the politicians wrote.

News.Az