Ban Ki-moon on Azerbaijan's contribution to the establishment of peace in the world

The deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis, chairman of the parliamentary committee for natural resources, energy and ecology Valeh Aleskerov met with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and a delegation in the group of deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the press service of the Milli Majlis that the Vice Speaker Valeh Aleskerov expressed confidence in the success of the visit and achievement of the goal.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said that he heads the Korean delegation participating in the 41st World Scout Conference taking place in Baku.

He said that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Korea and announced the holding of various events on this occasion.

Ban Ki-moon recalled the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev at a time when he was the UN Secretary General. He approved the contribution made by Azerbaijan in the process of establishment of peace throughout the world, and expressed his gratitude.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of development of economic, political cooperation between our countries and relations at the level of parliaments.

