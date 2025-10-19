Bangladesh grants three-day airport fee exemption following terminal fire

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2025 shows a massive fire in the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

All fees for non-scheduled flights at Bangladesh's main airport have been waived for the next three days following a major fire, News.Az reports citing the Peninsula.

The devastating fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport led to around 21 flights being either diverted or cancelled, according to Sheikh Bashir Uddin, adviser to the Bangladeshi Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The adviser said that the airport had successfully met its goal of resuming operations by 9 p.m. local time on Saturday night after the fire erupted at around 215 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Officials were reportedly working to determine total financial losses.

News.Az