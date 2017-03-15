Yandex metrika counter

Bank of America: Manat has great potential to be strengthened

Azerbaijani manat has a great potential to be strengthened, Chief Economist of Bank of America on Russia and CIS Vladimir Osakovsky said in his article.

According to him, fiscal and monetary policy pursued by Azerbaijani government was successful.

He added that problems in the banking sector are at manageable.

