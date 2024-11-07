Bank of England set to announce interest rate cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Interest rates are expected to be reduced by the Bank of England on Thursday, a decision that businesses and consumers alike are closely monitoring.

Most analysts predict that the benchmark rate will fall from its current level of 5% to 4.75% when the decision is announced at 12:00 GMT, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

That would make borrowing money cheaper, but is likely to reduce the returns available to savers.The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets eight times a year to set rates.Later in the day, the US central bank - the Federal Reserve - will also publish its latest interest rate decision.It will come just a day after D onald Trump won the presidential race. The Bank of England cut interest rates from 5.25% to 5% in August, which was the first drop in more than four years following a string of increases.Since then, official figures have revealed that the UK inflation rate - which charts the rising cost of living - dropped unexpectedly to 1.7% in September.That was the lowest rate for three-and-a-half years and below the 2% target set by the government. Interest rates are the main tool for the Bank to control the level of inflation.Subsequent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that wage growth slowed to its lowest pace for more than two years.That gave more impetus to the likelihood of a Bank rate cut.Bank Governor Andrew Bailey also told the Guardian last month that it could be a “bit more aggressive” at cutting borrowing costs, depending on the rate of inflation.

News.Az