Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain on road in 5-goal thriller

Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain in a five-goal thriller in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Barcelona broke the deadlock with Raphinha in the 37th minute, but Paris Saint-Germain leveled the game with Ousmane Dembele in the 48th minute at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The Parisians took the lead when Vitinha scored a 51st-minute goal.

Barca leveled the match when Raphinha made a close-range finish in the 62nd minute.

In the 77th minute, Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen scored a header to make it 3-2.

In another Wednesday match, Atletico Madrid upset Borussia Dortmund 2-1 as their two goals came from Rodrigo de Paul in the fourth minute and Samuel Lino in the 32nd minute.

Borussia Dortmund's only goal came from Sebastien Haller in the 81st minute at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The return leg for both clashes will happen on April 16.

News.Az